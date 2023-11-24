Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Mantex AB

With effect from November 27, 2023, the unit rights in Mantex AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 06, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: MANTEX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148244 Order book ID: 312510 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 27, 2023, the paid subscription units in Mantex AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MANTEX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148251 Order book ID: 312511 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB