Freitag, 24.11.2023
WKN: A2DN7X | ISIN: SE0009663339 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NA
GlobeNewswire
24.11.2023 | 13:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Mantex AB

With effect from November 27, 2023, the unit rights in Mantex AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
December 06, 2023. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   MANTEX UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148244              
Order book ID:  312510                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 27, 2023, the paid subscription units in Mantex AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   MANTEX BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148251              
Order book ID:  312511                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
