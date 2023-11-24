Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2023) - Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading at market open on Monday, November 27, 2023, under the trading symbol "CNCO".

The directors and officers of Core Nickel are:

Misty Urbatsch - President, CEO & Director

Harry Chan - CFO and corporate secretary

Cory Belyk - Director

Karen Lloyd - Director

Shane Shircliff - Director.

Misty Urbatsch, Chief Executive Officer and President of Core Nickel, stated the following: "Achieving the CSE listing is a significant milestone for the Core Nickel team. This achievement will power Core Nickel to advance the Company's tier-one nickel assets situated in the fifth largest sulfide nickel belt in the world, Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba. It also provides Core Nickel with the opportunity to further advance the Mel deposit, which boasts a historical NI-43-101 compliant indicated nickel resource of 82.0 million pounds. The strategic positioning of Core Nickel's assets proximal to the world-class production center of Vale's Thompson operation in Manitoba, Canada is a rarity. The untapped potential within Thompson Nickel Belt, an under explored tier 1 nickel jurisdiction, presents a massive opportunity for a substantial new discovery. By unlocking the potential of our nickel asset, Core Nickel aims to support the ongoing efforts to increase the supply of responsibly sourced nickel, contributing to a net-zero future."

About Core Nickel

Core Nickel Corp. is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five properties in the prolific nickel district, the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB) in Northern Manitoba, Canada. The five properties consist of 150,000 hectares of land that is proximal to existing infrastructure, such as highways and operating mills.



Core Nickel's Thompson Nickel Belt Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10145/188582_e048c82ce496c8dc_001full.jpg

Core Nickel has a large contiguous land package in the northern part of the TNB, situated approximately 16-20 km from the City of Thompson. Core Nickel's northern TNB projects consist of three properties: Mel, Hunter, and Odei River. The Mel property encompasses the Mel deposit, which is characterized by a historical NI-43-101 resource estimate with an indicated resource of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.875% nickel, equating to 82.5 million lbs contained nickel, and a historical inferred resource estimate of 1.0 million tonnes at 0.839% nickel, equating to 18.7 million pounds of contained nickel. The target stratigraphy (Pipe Formation) that hosts the Mel deposit, and other deposits in the Thompson Nickel Belt, extend onto the Hunter and Odei River properties and drill hole intersections into the target stratigraphy on the Hunter project have successfully intersected elevated nickel.

The company also holds two properties in the southern TNB near Wabowden: Halfway Lake and Resting Lake. Both properties host the target Pipe Formation associated with known elevated nickel mineralization and are proximal to existing nickel deposits, mills, and other infrastructure.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Misty Urbatsch, MBA., P. Geo., CEO, President and Director for Core Nickel Corp., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

