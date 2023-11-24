Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on FSD Pharma, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on FSD Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)(CSE:HUGE), an innovative biopharmaceutical firm with one product slated for commercialization in 1Q24 and a unique treatment for MS preparing a Phase II clinical trial for 2H24 The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3Rer5Av.

FSD Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., FSD is focused on the development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis. FSD is also focused on the research and development of UNBUZZD, a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews reasons why opportunistic investors should consider HUGE ahead of its ex-dividend on Monday, November 27, 2023, whereby HUGE shareholders will receive stock in the firm launching the UNBUZZD product. Moreover, the report highlights the Company's current positioning vis-à-vis the clinical trials for its MS treatment, and how future development and marketing milestones could dramatically upgrade the Company's future valuation.

Our NASDAQ Pick of the Year for 2024

Goldman commented, "The two lead product candidates in HUGE's two business lines, which represent unmet needs, are poised to achieve substantial growth and market penetration. HUGE will commence commercialization in early 2024 in one business line and launch a 2H24 Phase II clinical trial in the other. With a series of catalysts and valuation drivers ahead, HUGE is our 2024 NASDAQ stock pick of the year."

Enviable Positioning for its Multiple Shots on Goal in Billion Dollar Markets

"Its lead biopharmaceutical candidate to treat MS, Lucid-MS, has generated encouraging interim data results in its Phase I clinical trial. Given unique characteristics such as mechanism of action, and the ability to potentially reduce myelin degradation, the orally administered Lucid-MS could ultimately receive FDA approval in 2027," noted Goldman. "UNBUZZD is a new functional beverage that seeks, for the first time, to provide relief from inebriation and truly accelerate alcohol metabolism. This leads to reduced Breath Alcohol Concentration (BrAC) and a faster path to sobriety. Sales are set to occur in 1Q24."

HUGE Goes Ex-Dividend on Nov 27, 2023; Stock Dividend Rewards Shareholders

"UNBUZZD's parent, Celly Nutrition, 35% owned by HUGE, is led by well-known superstars in the consumer space, specifically the functional beverage industry. A new share dividend arrangement is set to occur next week whereby HUGE shareholders will receive 1:1 shares of privately held Celly Nu, a rare and major reward, given the potential value of Celly Nu leveraging its leadership team," stated Goldman.

Strong 12-Month Target Based on Future Value of Key Businesses

Goldman remarked, "Our forecasts assume full product sales of UNBUZZD will grow from $42M in 2023 to $138.7M in 2025, from which HUGE is entitled to royalties. Our 12-month price target is based on the future value of the UNBUZZD business, and a NPV estimate of the Lucid-MS product. These forecasts are based on projected sales of UNBUZZD and Lucid-MS and both offer meaningful upside potential."

