Summary from the Extraordinary General Meeting 2023 of Raketech Group Holding PLC.

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) November 24, 2023 - Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE) The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc gathered in Malta on 24 November 2023 to hold an extraordinary general meeting. The following resolutions were made:

It was unanimously resolved that Marina Andersson and Patrick Jonker be appointed as members of the Company's Board of Directors for the period running until the next annual general meeting.

Marina Andersson brings over 20 years of vast senior corporate development and M&A experience from latest Stillfront Group and Deloitte. She has previously worked with financial and strategic advisory, transaction structuring, financial analysis, and company valuation at Carnegie and ICECAPITAL and will bring this expertise to the boardroom at Raketech.

Patrick Jonker brings many years of relevant and successful experience from senior positions within international casino as well as sportsbetting operators such as Betsson Group as MD, and William Hill as International MD.

The two new members of the Board will replace Pierre Cadena who resigned from the role as director of the Company on 9 October 2023, with immediate effect, and Johan Svensson, who opted to step down from the director role on 10 October 2023, to focus entirely on his role as Chief Commercial Officer for the group, where he will continue to work closely with senior management and CEO, Oskar Mühlbach.

In light of the above, the Board of Directors is now composed of the following members, all of them appointed until the end of the next annual general meeting:

-Rolf Ulrik Bengtsson, as member and chairman of the Board of Directors

-Erik Johan Sebastian Skarp, as member

-Clare Marie Boynton, as member

-Marina Andersson, as member

-Patrick Jonker, as member

Read the full protocol here: https://raketech.com/general-meetings/

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Summary from the Extraordinary General Meeting 2023 of Raketech Group Holding PLC.

SOURCE: Raketech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/809785/summary-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-2023-of-raketech-group-holding-plc