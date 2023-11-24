Weiheng Ecactus has unveiled its new Tianuwe battery system, with 233 kWh of capacity and 100 kW of output, giving users the flexibility to connect up to 10 units in parallel.Chinese battery supplier Weiheng Ecactus has launched "Tianuwe," its new 233 kWh all-in-one storage system. The systems feature lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) batteries from Chinese battery giant CATL, with a rated power output of 100 kW. "With just one Tianwu unit, you can get a complete all-in-one battery energy storage system including power conversion system (PCS), battery, battery management system (BMS), and energy ...

