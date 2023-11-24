SENVELGO (velagliflozin oral solution) is the first liquid once-daily, orally administered prescription medication to improve glycemic control in cats with diabetes mellitus

(velagliflozin oral solution) is the first liquid once-daily, orally administered prescription medication to improve glycemic control in cats with diabetes mellitus SENVELGO makes treating feline diabetes simple and convenient for both cats and cat owners

makes treating feline diabetes simple and convenient for both cats and cat owners Up to one in three cats are euthanized within the first year of diagnosis due to previous complex treatments

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for SENVELGO (active ingredient: velagliflozin), marking a significant step for the treatment of feline diabetes in Europe. Globally, SENVELGO is the first once-daily liquid oral solution for the reduction of hyperglycemia in cats with non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus. This breakthrough innovation will make it easier for cat owners to fit the treatment of feline diabetes into their daily lives.

Pet owners can give the once daily oral liquid solution with a small amount of food or directly into the cat's mouth. As soon as one week after beginning treatment, SENVELGO improves the clinical signs of diabetes that cats experience by reducing elevated blood glucose levels and minimizing the risk of clinical hypoglycemic events. The novel drug comes in liquid form, the formulation that cats and cat owners prefer, according to studies.

Dr. Stijn Niessen, President of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM), says, "SENVELGO will revolutionize the management of feline diabetes in Europe in a way that improves the well-being of both cats and their owners. It eases the complexity and burden of feline diabetes treatment because of the apparent lack of danger for clinical hypoglycemia and removes the need for ongoing serial glucose monitoring. In this way, SENVELGO will help the majority of owners to efficiently control their cat's condition, significantly improving quality of life."

Feline diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disorder which occurs when a cat has insufficient levels of, or an abnormal response to insulin. It is one of the most common endocrine disorders in cats, and this is expected to increase due to an increasing and growing cat population. Unfortunately, nearly one out of three cats who are diagnosed with diabetes are euthanized within the first year of diagnosis, with the complexity required to treat diabetic cats often being a contributing factor.

Eric Haaksma, Head of Animal Health Global Innovation at Boehringer Ingelheim says "At Boehringer Ingelheim, our dedication lies in translating scientific progress into cutting-edge innovations for animals and their owners. The launch of SENVELGO underlines this ambition, offering a product that significantly enhances diabetic cat care and simplifies the lives of both cat owners and their feline companions."

Following the marketing authorization in the European Union, SENVELGO will be rolled out across EU countries. SENVELGO is already approved in Switzerland, Great Britain, and the US. The company also plans to launch SENVELGO in countries around the world, pending regulatory approvals.

Please click on this link for 'Notes to Editors' and 'References'.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231122681664/en/

Contacts:

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Communication

Mi-Kyung Lee-Lange

55216 Ingelheim, Germany

Phone: +49 6132 77 170258

Email: press@boehringer-ingelheim.com