ARK

User Experience Enhancements in the Latest ARK Scan Update:

In response to user feedback, ARK Scan has prioritized enhancing the user experience, making the platform's interface more intuitive and user-friendly. Key improvements include:

Easier Access to Exchanges Page:

A new button on the homepage price chart facilitates quicker navigation to the Exchanges page, allowing users to promptly identify exchanges supporting ARK. This enhancement eliminates unnecessary clicks and searches.

Consistent Data Usage:

To prevent user confusion, ARK Scan has streamlined data points and update times for the navigation bar price, graph price, and user balances. This ensures a consistent display of ARK's current price across the app.

Optimized Price Graph Placement:

The detailed price graph has been relocated from the Statistics page to the top of the Exchanges page for improved accessibility. Additional data is scheduled for inclusion on the Statistics page.

Improved Favoriting Feature:

The favoriting feature on the Delegate Monitor page has undergone significant improvement. The favoriting function has been moved to the frontend, resulting in smoother responsiveness and addressing previous errors associated with selecting multiple favorite delegates simultaneously.

For a comprehensive overview of all enhancements in this release, please refer to the project's changelog on GitHub.

Seeking User Input: ARK Scan encourages users to explore these enhancements and submit further suggestions on the ARK Scan GitHub Page. User input is crucial in shaping the future development of ARK Scan.

What's on the Horizon for ARK Scan: Looking forward, ARK Scan is gearing up for another exciting release, with a focus on further enhancements to the statistics page. The update will incorporate a wealth of interesting information about on-chain and market data. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming release!

Blockchain Whale Acquires 40 Million ARK Coins:

In related news, on-chain data reveals that a blockchain whale has recently acquired nearly 40 million ARK coins, amounting to approximately $60 million USD, since November 1, 2023. This acquisition represents a substantial 22.5% of the total ARK supply.

Purchases were executed through Binance, and the coins were subsequently withdrawn to several cold wallets. Associated wallet addresses include: AZQyd…..kPZ7T, AQ3fq…..gqKEy, AS9ud…..3XgQT, AMTjc…..XcjNm, AHd3D…..AkzVn.

This significant acquisition by a single entity underscores the growing interest in ARK.

The ARK team expresses their excitement about the growing support for their platform and anticipates continued growth and adoption in the dynamic blockchain space.

About ARK Scan:

ARK Scan is a leading platform providing comprehensive data and insights on the ARK blockchain. With a commitment to user-centric design and continuous improvement, ARK Scan offers a reliable and user-friendly experience for blockchain enthusiasts and professionals alike.

