Freitag, 24.11.2023
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
WKN: A0B6TH | ISIN: LT0000102253 | Ticker-Symbol: ZH5
Frankfurt
24.11.23
08:02 Uhr
0,629 Euro
+0,001
+0,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
24.11.2023
Listing of Šiauliu bankas additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit additional bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas in the
nominal value of EUR 50 million to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Šiauliu bankas will be
listed on November 27, 2023. 

Thus, altogether bond issue of Šiauliu bankas in the nominal value of EUR 210
million (ISIN: LT0000405771) will be traded under the trading code SABB0104725A
as of November 27. 







Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
