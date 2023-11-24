Listing of Šiauliu bankas additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit additional bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas in the nominal value of EUR 50 million to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Šiauliu bankas will be listed on November 27, 2023. Thus, altogether bond issue of Šiauliu bankas in the nominal value of EUR 210 million (ISIN: LT0000405771) will be traded under the trading code SABB0104725A as of November 27. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.