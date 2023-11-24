Anzeige
Jim Ellis Autotmotive: Jim Ellis Automotive Partners With the Atlanta Community Food Bank for Annual Holiday Giving Campaign to Help End Hunger in Metro Atlanta Communities

Spreading Holiday Cheer at Jim Ellis Automotive

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Jim Ellis Automotive Group is pleased to announce its seventh annual Holiday Giving Campaign supporting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Starting Nov. 24, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, each of the 20 Jim Ellis family-owned and -operated dealerships will donate a portion of every new or pre-owned vehicle sale to The Food Bank.

Each year, Jim Ellis Automotive selects a local charity to support with a Holiday Giving Campaign, selecting The Food Bank as the 2023 recipient. Through their efforts, Jim Ellis Automotive has donated $320K to groups supporting women and children in need across the Atlanta area with this annual campaign.

"It's hard to imagine a child going to bed hungry," said Jim Ellis Automotive Group Vice President Stacey Ellis Hodges. "Our hope is that this donation can bring holiday cheer to a child and their family in a time of need. Every child deserves to have a full belly and a happy heart. Together, we want to give the gift of love."


"Jim Ellis Automotive has partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank in our efforts to fulfill our mission to end hunger since 2006," said Kyle Waide, Atlanta Community Food Bank President, and CEO. "Every $1 donated enables the Food Bank to be able to provide up to three meals for our neighbors in need. We appreciate and value the Jim Ellis partnership and look forward to your continued impact. Thank You!"

About Jim Ellis Automotive Group

Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, marking 52 years in business. Jim Ellis Automotive is the largest family-owned and operated automotive group in Georgia and has earned the Consumers' Choice Award for business excellence for 20 consecutive years. With 20 dealerships and 17 brands, Jim Ellis Automotive has locations in Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, McDonough, Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. The portfolio of brands includes Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Visit Jim Ellis Automotive online at JimEllis.com.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 525,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

Contact Information

Loren Roberts
Associate Director of Marketing
lorenr@jimellis.com
770-234-8157

SOURCE: Jim Ellis Automotive Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/809018/jim-ellis-automotive-partners-with-the-atlanta-community-food-bank-for-annual-holiday-giving-campaign-to-help-end-hunger-in-metro-atlanta-communities

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
