Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces a Modification to Its Placement Offering of Common Shares

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces that the anticipated gross proceeds of its common stock financing (see press release of November 14, 2023) are now expected to be $150,000 or 6,000,000 units. All other elements of the private placement remain the same.

Closing is expected on November 30, 2023. This private placement is subject to the finalization of formal documentation, regulatory approvals and conditional on the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be issued as part of the financing will be subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day following the closing date.

The proceeds from this common stock offering will be used to finance the Company's current operations and working capital needs.

For more information:

Ghislain Morin

CEO

819-354-9439

ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca Serge Roy

Chairman of the Board

819-856-8435

sergeroy@goldflare.ca

