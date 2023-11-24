Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions provider, is announcing the launch of Hypercharge Home, its new residential Level 2 EV charging station for at-home use. Hypercharge Home will be sold direct to consumers, marking a new sales channel for the Company in addition to the existing business-to-business sales channels, and delivered through specialized home installers.

Hypercharge Home, with its 7.6kW output at 32 amps, offers a fast and reliable charging experience. Using Hypercharge Home, most EVs can be fully charged within 5 to 7 hours1. Hypercharge Home features a universally accepted J1772 connector, compatible with the majority of EVs in North America, including Tesla2.

Hypercharge Home measures just 8.6 in x 8.6 in (22 cm x 22 cm), enabling home EV charging to become a part of every parking space, including small garages or shared parking areas.

The charging station comes with a NEMA 14-50 plug pre-attached so drivers can start charging within minutes of unboxing. This user-friendly approach extends to its operation, requiring no app or complex setup.

Hypercharge Home is available for purchase as of today, November 24, 2023, in Canada and in the United States. Hypercharge Home retails for $749.99 CAD / $680.00 USD from Hypercharge's new online store at https://store.hypercharge.com.

1Charging times may vary based on vehicle make and model, charger output speed, ambient temperature, and specific battery features.

2When used with Tesla SAE J1772 Charging Adapter (included with all new Tesla vehicles) .

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

