Freitag, 24.11.2023
24.11.2023 | 14:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Default Fund - New requirement by December 1st, 2023

A new requirement will take place December 1st 2023 and is presented in the
Default Fund Requirement and Evaluation report which can be found in Genium
INET Clearing Workstation. 

The requirement for upcoming quarter is shown under column heading "Required
Contribution (2023-12-01)". 

If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement,
please make sure you meet your requirement on time. 

Important: Nasdaq Clearing Default Fund payments are automated. All manual
contributions shall be transferred and settled on Nasdaq Clearing's bank or
CSD/ICSD accounts no later than 09:30 CET on December 1st, transactions to the
Default Fund shall be marked with the Contribution Reference (Default Fund
custody account number). If no manual payment is received and booked on the
Default Fund custody account by 09:30 CET, a direct debit instruction will be
issued towards your account for which Nasdaq Clearing holds Power of Attorney,
the automated transactions will be presented in the Cash Optimization report.
In case of an automated payment make sure your settlement bank account holds
sufficient funds to cover the instructed direct debit by 11:00 CET. 

Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure
you are using the correct one. 

Please note that negative interest is capitalized on a monthly basis and will
reduce the collateral balance accordingly. If deficit on the default fund
account no adjusted base collateral will apply. 

For further information about the Default Fund and relevant SSIs, please visit
the Default Fund website or contact us using the details below. 



For further information, please contact Nasdaq Commodities:

Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com +47 6710 8426

Clearing & Collateral Management: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
