JOYBEE robotic: Joybee Announces Launch of K2 Mower - the World's Most Accurate & Effortless Robot Mower

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Joybee, a team committed to improving modern lives with technology, announced the launch of their most intelligent lawn mower yet, the K2 Mower. Designed to provide an effortless lawn care experience, the K2 Mower offers a suite of high-tech features for precision, safety, and convenience that eliminate traditional lawn care challenges. Now everyone can maintain a beautiful, healthy lawn using the power of AI. You can now pledge the Joybee K2 here: https://bit.ly/3G3bXiO.

The Joybee K2 Mower revolutionizes lawn care with its cutting-edge navigation system, combining RTK and Visual SLAM for precise, centimeter-level positioning. Bid farewell to signal loss issues, as K2 adapts to any lawn without the need for expensive perimeter wires. Its route optimization minimizes mowing time, ensuring thorough coverage without repeating paths.

Using advanced Artificial intelligence, K2 optimizes mowing routes to reduce mowing time and delivers full mowing coverage. This intelligent AI route planning ensures that the entire lawn is mowed without repeating paths. The Joybee K2 utilizes 3D ToF technology for reliable obstacle avoidance that guarantees collision-free operation that protects any object on the lawn, including pets and people.

"At Joybee, we believe that innovation should provide real-world solutions that help people reclaim their free time so that they can spend it on the things that really matter in life. With a combination of technology, functionality, and convenience, it provides an effortless lawn care experience with perfect accuracy and total safety. It does more than just lawn maintenance; it also improves our quality of life." - Dr Fan, CTO of Joybee.

The K2 Mower's smart mapping system allows users to manage their lawn care via an intuitive app, allowing customization of mowing areas, setting No-go Zones, and creating custom maps. Users can conveniently adjust settings on the go, providing flexibility in scheduling and modifying mowing sessions.

The K2 Mower seamlessly blends quality and convenience, boasting auto-adjustable mowing height (25-60mm range) and dynamic rotation speed tailored to the lawn's condition, all while reaching a maximum rotation speed of 3500 rpm. Experience cutting-edge lawn care with quality and efficiency.

The K2 Mower is powered by an advanced lithium phosphate battery that offers a 250% longer lifespan than traditional batteries. The battery also has the ability to operate in extreme temperatures and is built with recyclable components. K2 handles challenging terrain with ease, making it effective for any lawn. With an 80W power output and a 22cm cutting width, it takes on slopes, and climbs effortlessly, all while maintaining clean lawn borders with advanced edge detection technology. The mower also includes essential features such as rain detection, an anti-theft alarm, and an impressive 60-minute fast auto recharge.

Joybee's K2 Mower is not just another lawn mower; it is the future of lawn care, delivering a meticulously manicured lawn with unmatched precision and care. Joybee K2 Mower is live on Kickstarter now with time-limited discounts. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3G3bXiO.

