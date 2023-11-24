Polysilicon prices fell by as much as 3.23% in China this week, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA).CNMIA statistics show that monocrystalline polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 6.88 ($1.01)/kg to CNY 6.50/kg in China this week. This marks an average week-on-week decline of about 3.23%, according to the association. Trina Solar said its revenue reached CNY 31.74 billion in the third quarter, up 41.25% year on year. It reported a net profit of CNY 1.537 billion, up 35.67% from the same period a year earlier. The module manufacturer said it also shipped 45 GW of ...

