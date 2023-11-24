Large-scale reconductoring of existing transmission lines could cost-effectively double transmission capacity within existing rights-of-way, a study says. Renewable energy projects near reconductored transmission lines could more easily interconnect.From pv magazine USA Replacing the conductors on existing transmission lines can rapidly increase transmission capacity and "unlock" renewable energy at lower cost than building transmission in new rights-of-way, found a study from the Energy Institute at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business. Advanced conductors can carry twice as much power as ...

