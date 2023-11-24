BITGET

Bitget Wallet Partners with UniSat to Jointly Develop the Bitcoin Ecosystem



NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 24, 2023 06:12 AM Eastern Standard Time Globally renowned Web3 trading wallet, Bitget Wallet (formerly known as BitKeep) , has recently announced a partnership with UniSat Wallet , the first open-source wallet for Bitcoin NFTs. With a primary focus on working closely to further enhance growth in the Bitcoin ecosystem, this collaboration sees the integration of the Bitget Wallet browser extension on to the official UniSat website, as well as the listing of UniSat as the recommended DApp on the Bitcoin section of Bitget Wallet's integrated DApp browser. Aiming to provide Bitget Wallet users with an even more seamless experience in accessing the Bitcoin ecosystem, this partnership will allow users to effortlessly leverage UniSat's services via both their Bitget Wallet browser extension and mobile application. This includes managing Taproot addresses, inscribing texts, videos, and BRC-20 tokens on the Ordinals protocol, as well as trading and transferring BRC-20 tokens on the UniSat Marketplace. Bitget Wallet has set its sights on growing the Bitcoin ecosystem, diversifying user choices and enhancing their overall Web3 experience. On the product front, both the mobile and browser extension versions of Bitget Wallet are now compatible with Taproot address formats and provide display and transfer services for BRC-20 tokens and NFTs, allowing users to manage their BTC assets, various BRC-20 tokens, and NFTs right from the convenience of their Bitget Wallet. Bitget Wallet also plans to extend its support to various other aspects of the Bitcoin ecosystem, including architecture such as Lightning Network, Nostr, and Taproot Assets. On the application level, Bitget Wallet recently introduced a dedicated Bitcoin zone within its DApp browser , showcasing dozens of popular Bitcoin ecosystem applications. This includes useful tools such as UniSat, BTCTool, OrdSpace, as well as NFT markets like BitPad and Ordinals Market. Users may also easily search for and access specific DApps using DApp URLs. Moving ahead, Bitget Wallet and UniSat plan to further strengthen their collaboration in accordance to market demands, joining hands with a shared vision of growing the Bitcoin ecosystem. About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet) Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 trading wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading , DApp browsing, MPC Wallet and more. With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon , Solana , Base , and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services. In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/ Top of FormBottom of Form



