Lilium GmbH: CITIC Offshore Helicopter and Lilium partner to launch eVTOL Network in China's Greater Bay Area

SHENZEN, China, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, and CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd (COHC), China's sole helicopter port pilotage provider - today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") that will allow the two companies to strategically collaborate on the establish of an eVTOL operation network in China, starting with the Greater Bay Area.

As part of the agreement, Lilium and COHC will work together to develop services in the region based on market demand, and eventually offer regular eVTOL services. This will initially commence in the Greater Bay Area, with additional planned service across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hainan Island, and Tianjin in the future.

By combining COHC's extensive experience in aviation services with Lilium's innovative eVTOL technology, this partnership is poised to redefine regional air mobility in the People's Republic of China. The news follows Lilium's partnership with other suppliers in the China region, including an agreement with Heli-Eastern and an MOU with the Bao'an District of Shenzhen municipality.

COHC and Lilium are committed to jointly facilitating the launch of this groundbreaking service in the Greater Bay Area. This includes strategically selecting production bases, conducting test flights, implementing after-sales service protocols, and identifying potential sites of interest and partners for vertiports.

A representative of COHC said: "We're looking forward to working with Lilium to build an eVTOL network in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. It's important for our customers to be able to travel quickly, sustainably, and in premium comfort-and with Lilium, we're excited to do just that."

Klaus Roewe CEO of Lilium commented: "The partnership highlights the shared aspirations of COHC and Lilium to create a sustainable and efficient aerial transportation system that addresses the growing demand for premium regional mobility solutions. China is expected to account for close to 25% of the eVTOL market and this announcement reaffirms our commitment to the region and desire to bring fast and sustainable travel to more people and to offer outstanding flight experiences for our customers."

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium's 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

