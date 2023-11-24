NextSource Materials Inc.: NextSource Announces Appointment of Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr Robin Borley has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. NextSource is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr Johnny Velloza as Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis.

Mr. Velloza has a wealth of technical and operating experience in the mining industry spanning 30 years during which he managed operational optimisation processes and large capital expansions across a range of commodities and in many jurisdictions. Mr. Velloza was previously Deputy CEO and COO of Gem Diamonds and CEO of Chemaf. Prior to this, he was with BHP Western Australia Iron Ore where, from 2013 to 2015, he was General Manager at Mining Area C, the largest iron ore mine in the BHP portfolio, leading a number of successful operational efficiency programs. He also acted as a Senior Exploration Manager in Zambia and in Chile for BHP from 2011-2013, Operations Manager at AngloGold Ashanti from 2009-2010 and held numerous managerial positions at De Beers from 2001-2009. Mr Velloza holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from The University of Johannesburg and a Bachelor's degree in Business from The University of South Africa.

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented:

"I am delighted Johnny has agreed to join NextSource as Chief Operating Officer where he will drive the implemention of recommendations made to resolve process issues that have delayed bringing the plant at the Molo mine to its nameplate capacity. I would like to thank Robin for his contributions to NextSource."

Mr. Borley has also resigned as a director of the Company and will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming NextSource shareholders' meeting. The Company wishes Mr. Borley well in his future endeavours.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently being optimized to reach its nameplate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us at +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Aura Financial nextsource@aura-financial.com.

