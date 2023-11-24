Mara Renewables Corporation (Mara) a leading name in the food ingredient sector announced today, after an extensive and rigorous selection process, its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Harry Boot.

"I am excited and honored to join Mara's stellar management team at this pivotal time. Together, we'll innovate, collaborate, and ensure a future filled with success and growth," stated Harry Boot, new CEO of Mara.

Harry brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, with a distinguished career spanning multiple industries, including an outstanding track record in the food ingredients sector, notably in traditional Omega 3. His unwavering commitment to driving business growth, coupled with his exceptional strategic acumen, places him at the forefront of leaders in the industry. The chairman of the board Stan Spavold, remarked, "We are happy to have Harry join the team and take on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. He is purpose-driven and completely aligned to Mara's mission, vision and values, and we believe he is a terrific fit for the Mara team."

John Risley, founder of Mara Renewables Corporation commented, "Harry is a dynamic, accomplished senior executive with over 25 years' experience innovation in food, beverage, and ingredients, spanning executive level management, sales, technical and operations roles. His energy is infectious, and we are confident he will drive positive transformational change for the business."

Previously, Harry held the prestigious position of President, Asia Pacific Food and Beverage Solutions at Tate Lyle, where he played a pivotal role in achieving remarkable success through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. His dedication to innovation, pursuit of excellence, and innate ability to foster collaboration align seamlessly with Mara's core values and long-term vision.

Harry's appointment as the CEO underscores Mara's dedication to fulfilling its mission, which is deeply rooted in creating a positive impact on human health and the environment. The company is confident that, under Harry's visionary leadership, it will continue to prosper and expand its horizons, ultimately achieving new pinnacles of success.

Mara would also like to express its heartfelt appreciation to its valued customers, whose unwavering support and trust have played a pivotal role in bringing Mara to this exciting juncture. It is the company's commitment to continue delivering the highest level of quality and service to its cherished clientele.

In the forthcoming weeks, Mara will be arranging opportunities for industry stakeholders to connect with Harry and gain insights into his strategic vision for the company. The company is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition that upholds the level of excellence its partners have come to expect. As Mara steps into this exciting new chapter, it does so with optimism and confidence, guided by the experienced hand of Harry Boot, the newly appointed CEO.

About Mara

Based in Halifax, Canada, Mara Renewables is a world-class manufacturer and leading global supplier of its patented algal-derived omega-3 oil DHA. It meets the growing needs of plant-based and environmentally conscious brands and consumers, providing functional, innovative ingredients that improve human nutrition without depleting our planet's most valuable natural resources. In 2021 alone, Mara supplied enough DHA-rich fatty acids to the nutritional supplement, and food and beverage markets to offset an estimated 7.3 billion fish (anchovy).

