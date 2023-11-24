Leaving his position as World Mobile's CIO, Joint founders Micky and Josh Watkins announce Josh move to Minutes Network following five years of at World Mobile

World Mobile Group, a global mobile network powered by blockchain technology and the sharing economy, announces today that Co-Founder Josh Watkins to become CEO at Minutes Network, the world's first blockchain-based international voice-calling and wholesale termination service provider, leaving his position as CIO at World Mobile.

The international wholesale minutes market is a crucial component of the global telecommunications industry, involving the bulk buying and selling of voice-call minutes between providers, carriers, and resellers. It annually terminates over 270 billion minutes of international voice call traffic, generating revenues of over $13 billion. The industry, however, is considered highly fragmented due to its numerous independent providers and complex agreements, making it ripe for consolidation through blockchain technologies.

Minutes Network will offer Tier 1 global carriers unmatchable international termination rates and become the first international voice-call service provider to reward consumers for making and receiving calls via its proprietary Minutes Network Token (MNT). Currently operating in stealth mode and pre-blockchain expansion, the business is terminating over one million minutes of international call traffic per month by utilizing the blockchain.

The network aims to restructure an overly complex and opaque international wholesale market for carriers and consumers. With over 150 years of combined wholesale telecom industry experience, the Minutes Network team is leveraging long-standing relationships to establish new partnerships with Tier 1 global carriers and support leading players in the world of telecom regulation.

Additionally, Minutes Network plans to expand its user base to become a leading global player with more than two billion reachable users by 2030. Further developments are to be announced soon in service of this objective.

"Josh has been working in the international wholesale voice market for nearly twenty years," says Micky Watkins, World Mobile Co-Founder and CEO. "The new venture is very close to his heart and one he has been wanting to launch for some time. Given the outstanding work at World Mobile, we are confident and comfortable that this is the right time."

"Minutes Network is a project I have had in mind for several years," says Josh Watkins, incoming CEO of Minutes Network. "It is an entirely complementary business to World Mobile, essentially an infrastructure business. Minutes Network, on the other hand, is purely concerned with terminating international voice traffic. With Micky at the helm, I feel safe stepping aside and bringing my project to market. I have the right team and superb industry partners, and we are going to demonstrate to the world how blockchain technologies can transform and democratize large-scale established real-world business, starting with the international minutes' industry."

About World Mobile Group:

World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and incentivizes people to be part of a sharing economy that taps into the trillion-dollar global telecom market. Individuals and business owners worldwide can operate nodes on its network and bring their community online while earning revenue.

Learn more: https://worldmobile.io/

About Minutes Network:

Minutes Network leverages existing and new, proprietary MinTech technologies to provide voice carriers worldwide with the highest quality international terminations, at the lowest, market-beating, prices.

Learn more: https://minutesnetwork.io/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231124562216/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Alona Stein

ReBlonde for World Mobile Group

alona@reblonde.com