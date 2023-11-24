To support efforts in reducing winter pressures, Cera is aiming to save the Government and hospitals £100 million by keeping patients out of hospital and receiving safe, effective care from the comfort of home

Cera's AI-powered care proven to reduce hospitalisation rates by an unprecedented 52%, freeing up beds and tackling waiting times

Today, leading home-healthcare provider Cera announces its commitment to delivering five million care visits this winter, which is forecasted to save the UK Government and hospitals £100 million and reduce hospital waiting times.

In a recent government roundtable, Government and healthcare leaders met to discuss upcoming winter challenges, with capacity pressures and waiting lists exacerbated by almost 13,000 people a day in hospital who do not meet the criteria to reside.

A key issue faced by the healthcare system concerns the discharging of patients and its plans to ensure more people receive more effective community care to prevent hospitalisation. Virtual wards, launched in January 2023, form part of the Government's plans for more people to receive tailored medical support at home.

Cera pledges to deliver five million home care visits this winter to ensure a large proportion of these patients are kept safe and well at home via its first-of-a-kind AI-powered care model that reduces hospitalisations.

During a visit from Cera's team of carers and nurses, a patient's symptoms and health data are collected via the Cera App, which AI uses to predict deterioration in conditions 30x faster than traditional methods and can anticipate up to 80% of hospitalisations seven days in advance

This machine learning triggers earlier health interventions to prevent people from becoming unwell. It has been shown to reduce hospitalisation rates by an unprecedented 52%, keeping more beds free across the healthcare system for people who really need them.

As Europe's largest provider of digital-first home healthcare, Cera is already equivalent in capacity to 50 hospitals, working with numerous Integrated Care Systems and Local Authorities nationwide to deliver care, nursing and telehealth services in patients own homes.

Dr Ben Maruthappu MBE, Founder CEO of Cera, comments: "With greater focus now being placed on the delivery of effective care at home, it's clear that increasing demands are spurring on an important transition towards digital-led and AI-enabled solutions. Discharging patients from hospitals and into social care settings is one of the country's greatest healthcare priorities.

Cera commits to delivering five million care visits this winter to help keep more patients out of hospital and relieve both capacity and financial pressures. Our care solution, driven by a combination of AI and data analytics, helps frontline staff do more with less and keeps patients safely at home through predictive technology. Moving patient care from hospital to home, where appropriate, is one of the most effective ways to reduce the burden on our already-overstretched healthcare services that are facing increasing budget cuts."

Cera's data analytics reduces hospitalisation rates by an unprecedented 52%; predict up to 80% of hospitalisations seven days in advance; reduce patient falls by ~17%; urinary problems by ~47%; infections by ~15%; and improve medication and prescription compliance in older patients by 35%.

Cera's technology uses AI to predict 83% of falls 7 days in advance, and has reduced falls by 20% in its first two weeks of rollout.

Cera is Europe's largest provider of digital-first home healthcare, delivering care, nursing, and telehealth services, with over 50,000 patient appointments a day. Cera's mission is to empower patients to live longer, better lives in the comfort of their own homes, saving the need to go to hospital. Cera's revenue has grown 100-fold in less than three years making it one of the fastest-growing businesses in Europe.

Cera's team of carers and nurses deliver care on behalf of numerous Integrated Care Systems and 100+ Local Governments equivalent in capacity to 50 hospitals covering a population of over 20 million people.

Cera was co-founded by entrepreneur, physician and policy expert Dr Ben Maruthappu MBE, and its Advisory Board is Chaired by Sir David Behan, the former CEO of the Care Quality Commission. Cera's technology and network have been recognised by industry awards including Deloitte Fast 50 (#6 in 2022, #8 in 2021, #26 in 2020), Sunday Times Fast Track, and Home Care Awards' Most Outstanding Home Care Provider.

