LandRocker Announces Upcoming Token Sale Starting November 27



24-Nov-2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST

Dubai, UAE | November 24, 2023 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time LandRocker , a pioneering P2E game about discovery and space exploration, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated token sale, set to commence on November 27. The token sale follows the successful completion of the Seed Round, where LandRocker raised a remarkable $1.75 million in difficult market conditions. This early success is a testament to the confidence investors have in the platform's vision and its future in the evolving digital landscape. The sale will take place on LandRocker's official website , making it easily accessible to a global audience. Prospective buyers can participate using both traditional cards and cryptocurrencies, providing flexibility and convenience. "LandRocker's token sale invites innovators to a transformative journey, redefining digital assets and transforming the industry. As a leading Play-to-Earn platform, LandRocker addresses market challenges with its Blockchain Validation System, ensuring secure, untraceable rewards. This sale offers a chance to join a revolution in cryptocurrencies and NFTs, highlighting our commitment to industry innovation." said Erik Tolstoy, Chief Business Development Officer of LandRocker. Participants in the different rounds of the token sale will receive exclusive benefits. Token holders will be awarded tickets to the Bitcoin hunt, an event where a fortunate winner walks away with a full Bitcoin, further enhancing the value and excitement of participating in the sale. About LandRocker LandRocker is an exciting play-to-earn game set in space where players can explore distant planets and mine for rare resources. As you venture into this galactic adventure, you'll find yourself on thrilling mining missions, seeking out valuable materials and treasures. The unique aspect of LandRocker is its integration of blockchain technology, which makes your in-game rewards secure and untraceable. LandRocker has an established player base of over 63,000 users who have completed 170,000+ mining missions to date. Contact Details Homa Has homa@landrocker.io



