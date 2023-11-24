Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2023) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce that Greybox Solutions, in collaboration with its partners in the Continuum project (CHUM, Medtech, and Bohringer Ingelheim Canada Ltd), has been honored with a prestigious award at the 2023 ADRIQ Innovation Awards Gala hosted by the Association des directeurs de recherche industrielle du Québec.

The esteemed recognition underscores the outstanding achievements of the Continuum project, highlighting the innovative strides made in the field of digital therapeutics. Conveying his enthusiasm for Greybox Solutions' merited accolade, Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, underscored the paramount significance of superior cybersecurity in fortifying the protection of sensitive patient data amidst the rising tide of data breaches.

Bellido highlighted QeM's groundbreaking security platform, Sentry-Q, as a state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology. Comprising a QRNG2 (Quantum Random Numbers Generator), EaaS (Entropy as a Service), and a Crypto-library, Sentry-Q stands as a formidable guardian, ensuring the highest levels of protection for patient healthcare data. This recognition not only applauds the innovative prowess of Greybox Solutions but also underscores the commitment of QeM to advancing secure healthcare technologies.

The award follows closely on the heels of Greybox Solutions' recent success in deploying its remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics platform (DTx) to treat heart failure outpatients. This groundbreaking achievement not only validates the platform's efficacy but also positions it for commercial success. Francis Bellido remarked, "This is very good news for QeM, as our commercial agreement with Greybox is based on a revenue-sharing model."

As healthcare continues to evolve with digital solutions, the partnership between QeM and Greybox Solutions remains at the forefront of driving innovation. The ADRIQ Innovation Award serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts and groundbreaking advancements in digital therapeutics, further solidifying the position of QeM and Greybox Solutions as leaders in the healthcare technology landscape.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

