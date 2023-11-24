Germany, in collaboration with Italy, has revealed plans to import hydrogen from Northern Africa.Germany and Italy have agreed to expand their energy ties with a hydrogen pipeline across the Alps to transporting gases, mainly hydrogen, from North Africa to Northern Europe. "It is particularly important to expand the Southern Corridor for gas and hydrogen," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a press conference this week with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "With a new pipeline across the Alps, we want to increase the security of supply of both our countries." The corridor will expand ...

