AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notifications from the Company's executives and the persons closely related to the executives regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)
Attachments
- 24/11/2023 Notification from Andrius Pranckevicius (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d494322a-5956-4956-af78-906a4af3709e)
- 23/11/2023 Notification from Lijana Pinkeviciene (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/815d690e-975b-4435-82bd-1a50ca4faf57)
- 24/11/2023 Notification no2 from Andrius Pranckevicius (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b59ceb42-124a-4f1d-b55b-b954e4855650)