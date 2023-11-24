Regulatory News:

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announces its financial communications agenda for 2024.

EVENTS: DATES 2023 full year results February 13th, 2024 after market closing (quiet period: January 16th, 2024) Annual General Meeting April 12th, 2024 2024 first quarter sales April 29th, 2024 after market closing (quiet period: April 15th, 2024) 2024 half year results July 25th, 2024 after market closing (quiet period: June 26th, 2024) 2024 nine-month sales November 4th, 2024 after market closing (quiet period: October 21st, 2024)

The group's financial information (financial statements, presentations to investors and press releases) is available in the Investors section of the company's web site (www.vicat.com).

ABOUT VICAT

For almost 200 years, Vicat has been a leading player in the mineral and biosourced building materials industry. Vicat is a group listed on the Euronext Paris market and is under the majority control of the founding Merceron-Vicat family. Committed to a trajectory that will make it carbon-neutral across its value chain by 2050, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities. The Vicat Group is present in 12 countries spanning both developed and emerging markets. It has 9,900 employees and generated consolidated sales of €3,642 million in 2022. With its strong regional positions, Vicat is developing a circular economy model beneficial for all and consistently innovating to reduce the construction industry's environmental impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231124449008/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Pierre PEDROSA

Tel 33 (0)6 73 25 98 06

pierre.pedrosa@vicat.fr

PRESS:

Karine Boistelle-Adnet

Tel +33 (0)4 74 27 58 04

karine.boistelleadnet@vicat.fr