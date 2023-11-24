STEMCELL Technologies, Canada's largest biotechnology company, has received the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2023 award by Waterstone Human Capital. This national awards program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering high-performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.

"Being named to Waterstone's list of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures is a testament to the human-centered approach that every STEMCELL colleague brings to their role," said Helen Sheridan, Chief Human Resources Officer, STEMCELL. "Our diverse and dynamic team of over 2,400 employees has always been guided by our five core values of innovation, responsiveness, quality, collaboration, and integrity; this award is a welcome acknowledgment that our team sees that living these values has been key to our success over the past 30 years."

In addition to being included on Waterstone Human Capital's list of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, STEMCELL recently received the Company of the Year Anchor Award at the 2023 Technology Impact Awards, which recognizes outstanding employers in British Columbia. In 2023, STEMCELL was also named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and recognized as an I.D.E.A.L. Bioscience Employer by BioTalent Canada.

"STEMCELL's corporate culture is a reflection of our people. Delivering on our commitments as Scientists Helping Scientists simply would not be possible without creating an environment that attracts the best and brightest talent," said Dr. Allen Eaves, President and CEO, STEMCELL. "Innovation and advancing science are at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to provide a rewarding, inclusive, and enriching culture that enables STEMCELL colleagues to achieve their full potential."

About STEMCELL Technologies

STEMCELL Technologies supports life sciences research with more than 2,500 specialized reagents, tools, and services. STEMCELL offers high-quality cell culture media, cell separation technologies, instruments, accessory products, educational resources, and contract assay services that are used by scientists performing stem cell, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy research globally.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Founded in 2003, Waterstone Human Capital is a leading cultural talent management professional services firm for organizations across North America that see culture as their single greatest asset. Their team of leadership advisors provides services designed to meet clients' leadership training, recruitment, and culture and engagement measurement and assessment needs.

