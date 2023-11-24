Rail Vision Ltd.: Rail Vision Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) ("Rail Vision" or the "Company"), a development stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision, stated, "I would like to begin by expressing our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to all those who have been affected by the recent tragic events in Israel. Despite the difficult circumstances in our home country, I want to reassure our shareholders and stakeholders that Rail Vision's operations continue unabated. Our commitment to delivering innovative, safety-enhancing technology to the global rail industry remains as strong as ever."

"We reached another significant milestone in the third quarter with the successful completion of a pilot program with a leading US-based rail and leasing services company. This customer purchased one of our Switch Yard Systems this year and has been impressed with the results on extensive testing. We are now discussing plans with this customer to implement our technology on additional locomotives beginning as soon as Q4 2023. This is a testament to the reliability and effectiveness of our solutions in improving safety and efficiency in rail operations," continued Hania.

"In addition, we recently expanded our global footprint with a $500,000 purchase order from a leading Latin American mining company received in October 2023," said Hania. "This contract demonstrates the trust that a growing number of customers worldwide place in our technology solutions. This new customer purchased a Main Line Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS), equipped with high-end electro-optical sensors, machine learning algorithms and edge computing capabilities. Our ADAS solution provides operators with accurate and timely information, enabling them to make informed decisions and enhance the safety of train operations.

"As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our mission: to leverage advanced technology to make railways safer and more efficient. This belief drives every decision we make at Rail Vision, and we are committed to continuing to execute on this vision for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and stakeholders worldwide," concluded Hania.

Third Quarter 2023 & Recent Highlights

In October 2023, the Company received a purchase order in the amount of approximately $500,000 for a Main Line ADAS system and related services from a leading Latin American (LATAM) mining company. This Main Line ADAS system is expected to be delivered to the new customer during the fourth quarter of 2023. The LATAM mining company will benefit from Rail Vision's robust Main Line ADAS system which uses high-end electro-optical sensors, machine learning algorithms, and edge computing capabilities to improve the safety of train operations by providing operators with accurate and timely information to make informed decisions. Rail Vision will also provide supervision, guidance, and training services as part of the purchase order. This comprehensive approach ensures that the Main Line ADAS system is seamlessly integrated into the customer's existing infrastructure and operations, minimizing disruption and downtime during implementation.

A trial was completed for a leading US-based rail and leasing services company that purchased a Rail Vision Switch Yard System during 2023. This new customer, which offers a suite of rail-centric services, including in-plant rail switching and material handling services, is expected to begin implementing Rail Vision's technology on additional locomotives during Q4 2023.

On November 15, 2023, the Company effected a reverse share split of its ordinary shares at the ratio of 1-for-8, such that each eight (8) ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, were consolidated into one (1) ordinary share, par value NIS 0.08. All references to share and per share amounts referred to herein reflect the reverse share split.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were $142,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $202,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Q3 2023 revenues were primarily driven by a US-based rail and leasing services company that purchased a Rail Vision Switch Yard System during Q1 2023 and completed its evaluation during Q3 2023.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses, net for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $1,852,000, compared to R&D expenses of $1,651,000 in the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in R&D employees and an increase in R&D equipment purchases.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $1,050,000, similar to the general and administrative expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $2,788,000 or $0.93 per ordinary share, compared to a net loss of $2,769,000, or $1.39 per ordinary share, in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $5.1 million.

Rail Vision Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $4,925 $8,270 Restricted cash 209 222 Trade accounts receivable 28 115 Other current assets 301 225 Inventory 952 -- Total current assets 6,415 8,832 Non-current Assets: Operating lease - right of use asset 967 1,151 Fixed assets, net 468 449 Total Non-current assets 1,435 1,600 Total assets 7,850 10,432 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 291 56 Current operating lease liability 269 281 Other accounts payable 1,488 1,032 Total current liabilities 2,049 1,369 Non-current operating lease liability 542 798 Total liabilities 2,598 2,167 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.08 par value (*) 68 46 Additional paid in capital 68,629 63,033 Accumulated deficit (63,438) (54,814) Total shareholders' equity 5,259 8,265 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,850 10,432

(*) On November 15, 2023, the Company effected a reverse share split of its ordinary shares at the ratio of 1-for-8, such that each eight (8) ordinary shares par value NIS 0.01 per share, were consolidated into one (1) ordinary share, par value NIS 0.08 (the "Reverse Split").





Rail Vision Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues 142 421 142 202 Cost of revenues (61) (661) (61) (303) Gross Profit (Loss) 81 (240) 81 (101) Research and development expenses, net (5,534) (4,757) (1,852) (1,651) General and administrative (3,353) (3,178) (1,050) (1,050) Operating loss (8,806) (8,175) (2,821) (2,802) Financing income, net 183 158 33 33 Net loss for the period (8,623) (8,017) (2,788) (2,769) Basic and diluted loss per share (*) (3.52) (4.72) (0.93) (1.39) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per ordinary share (*) 2,448,280 1,699,013 2,998,278 1,987,005

(*) On November 15, 2023, the Company effected the Reverse Split. All references to share and per share amounts referred to herein reflect the Reverse Split.





Rail Vision Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Convertible Preferred A Shares Ordinary Shares

Number of shares USD

Number of shares (*) USD Additional paid in capital Accumulated Deficit Total shareholders' equity Balance as of January 1, 2023 -- -- 1,987,005 46 63,033 (54,814) 8,265 Issuance of shares as a result of exercise of warrants -- -- 24,431 1 (1) -- -- Issuance of units of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses (**) -- -- 986,842 21 5,374 -- 5,395 Share-based payment -- -- -- -- 222 -- 222 Loss for the period -- -- -- -- -- (8,623) (8,623) Balance as of September 30, 2023 -- -- 2,998,278 68 68,628 (63,437) 5,259

(*) On November 15, 2023, the Company effected the Reverse Split. All references to share and per share amounts referred to herein reflect the Reverse Split.

(**) Issuance expenses in the amount of approximately $605.





Rail Vision Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Cont.) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Convertible Preferred A Shares Ordinary Shares

Number of shares USD

Number of shares (*) USD Additional paid in capital Accumulated Deficit Total shareholders' equity Balance as of January 1, 2022 51,282 9,965 1,144,666 25 35,987 (44,339) (8,327) Issuance of convertible preferred shares 10,256 2,000 -- -- -- -- -- Conversion of convertible preferred shares into ordinary shares upon completion of initial public offering (61,538) (11,965) 338,459 8 11,957 -- 11,965 Issuance of units of ordinary shares and warrants in connection with the initial public offering, net of issuance expenses (***) -- -- 473,405 12 13,575 -- 13,587 Conversion of convertible debt into ordinary shares upon completion of initial public offering -- -- 30,266 1 999 -- 1,000 Issuance of ordinary shares as a result of exercise of options -- -- 209 (**) 10 -- 10 Share-based payment -- -- -- -- 380 -- 380 Loss for the period -- -- -- -- -- (8,017) (8,017) Balance as of September 30, 2022 -- -- 1,987,005 46 62,908 (52,356) 10,598

(*) On November 15, 2023, the Company effected the Reverse Split. All references to share and per share amounts referred to herein reflect the Reverse Split.

(**) Represents an amount less than $1.

(***) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $2,060.





Rail Vision Ltd. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)