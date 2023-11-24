Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 24 November 2023 it repurchased 50,204 Equity Shares of 1p each at 155.75p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 39,683,944.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 39,683,944 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 66,912,787.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 November 2023