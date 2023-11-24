Fitness Superstore announce partnership with professional athlete Zack George

NORTHAMPTON, England, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Superstore, the UK's leading retailer and importer of specialist fitness equipment, announces a partnership with Zack George, CrossFit star and winner of the UK's Fittest Man in 2020.

Zack George will become a member of the Body Power ProTeam, a growing group of professional athletes and personalities that embody the vision of Body Power, a manufacturer of quality strength, cardio and functional fitness tools, of which Fitness Superstore are the exclusive retailer.

As part of the partnership, Fitness Superstore have kitted out Zack's commercial and home gyms with industry-leading strength equipment from Body Power and REP Fitness, emphasising the vast range of training environments and expertise levels that these brands can cater to.

"We're really happy to have Zack on board", says Paul Walker, managing director of Bodypower Sports Ltd. "Zack brings years of industry experience, know-how and influence to our Body Power ProTeam, and together we can publish content that's really beneficial to our combined audience of exercisers of all levels, while also providing Zack with the equipment he needs to stay at the top of his game."

Zack George says "I am so excited to be working with Bodypower Sports. I feel like the relationship has come full circle, having first used Fitness Superstore 15 years ago when I set up my PT studio, and I can say the service is just as good now as it was back then. I'm really looking forward to building a good partnership with the brand and have my garage turned into a gym, the process of which has been extremely easy and seamless, from choosing the kit, to delivery, to install."

About Fitness Superstore:

Fitness Superstore is a leading omni-channel fitness equipment retailer in the United Kingdom with 11 showrooms nationwide, providing customers with the widest range of home cardio and strength products alongside expert advice from trained professionals. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Fitness Superstore has established itself as a trusted destination for home fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

About Bodypower Sports Ltd:

Bodypower Sports Ltd has been trading since 1995 with annual turnover of £33m in 2022. Owner of Fitness Superstore retail store network, the company exclusively represents numerous global fitness equipment brands in the UK, plus ownership of the successful Body Power, Body Power TITAN and Volta brands.

About Zack George:

Zack George, born and raised in Leicester, UK, is a professional CrossFit Games athlete, personal trainer, business owner and winner of the UK's Fittest Man in 2020.

Contact: Daniel Crawford, daniel.crawford@fitness-superstore.co.uk, 01604 673036

