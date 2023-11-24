Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.11.2023 | 18:54
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fitness Superstore announce partnership with professional athlete Zack George

NORTHAMPTON, England, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Superstore, the UK's leading retailer and importer of specialist fitness equipment, announces a partnership with Zack George, CrossFit star and winner of the UK's Fittest Man in 2020.

Fitness Superstore Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bodypower Sports Ltd)

Zack George will become a member of the Body Power ProTeam, a growing group of professional athletes and personalities that embody the vision of Body Power, a manufacturer of quality strength, cardio and functional fitness tools, of which Fitness Superstore are the exclusive retailer.

As part of the partnership, Fitness Superstore have kitted out Zack's commercial and home gyms with industry-leading strength equipment from Body Power and REP Fitness, emphasising the vast range of training environments and expertise levels that these brands can cater to.

"We're really happy to have Zack on board", says Paul Walker, managing director of Bodypower Sports Ltd. "Zack brings years of industry experience, know-how and influence to our Body Power ProTeam, and together we can publish content that's really beneficial to our combined audience of exercisers of all levels, while also providing Zack with the equipment he needs to stay at the top of his game."

Zack George says "I am so excited to be working with Bodypower Sports. I feel like the relationship has come full circle, having first used Fitness Superstore 15 years ago when I set up my PT studio, and I can say the service is just as good now as it was back then. I'm really looking forward to building a good partnership with the brand and have my garage turned into a gym, the process of which has been extremely easy and seamless, from choosing the kit, to delivery, to install."

About Fitness Superstore:

Fitness Superstore is a leading omni-channel fitness equipment retailer in the United Kingdom with 11 showrooms nationwide, providing customers with the widest range of home cardio and strength products alongside expert advice from trained professionals. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Fitness Superstore has established itself as a trusted destination for home fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

About Bodypower Sports Ltd:

Bodypower Sports Ltd has been trading since 1995 with annual turnover of £33m in 2022. Owner of Fitness Superstore retail store network, the company exclusively represents numerous global fitness equipment brands in the UK, plus ownership of the successful Body Power, Body Power TITAN and Volta brands.

About Zack George:

Zack George, born and raised in Leicester, UK, is a professional CrossFit Games athlete, personal trainer, business owner and winner of the UK's Fittest Man in 2020.

Contact: Daniel Crawford, daniel.crawford@fitness-superstore.co.uk, 01604 673036

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285149/Zack_George.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285152/Zack_George.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285153/Zack_George.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285150/BODYPOWER_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285151/BodyPower_Titan_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223308/4422249/Fitness_Superstore_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223309/4422250/REP_Logo.jpg

Zack George - Body Power Rubber Crumb Olympic Bumper Plates (PRNewsfoto/Fitness Superstore)

Zack George - Body Power TITAN (PRNewsfoto/Fitness Superstore)

Body Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fitness Superstore)

Body Power TITAN Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fitness Superstore)

Zack George - Body Power TITAN (PRNewsfoto/Fitness Superstore)

REP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bodypower Sports Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fitness-superstore-announce-partnership-with-professional-athlete-zack-george-301997304.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.