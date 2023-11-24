Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2023) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of DW LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("successor auditor") as auditors of the Company, effective November 7, 2023. The resignation of Smythe LLP ("former auditor") is not a result of any reportable event ((within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

In accordance with Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations, a notice of change of auditor together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor have been filed on SEDAR.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Mattagami River Zinc and the Sturgeon Lake VMS properties, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold and Tammela Lithium projects in Southwest Finland. Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

