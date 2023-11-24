BWA Group Plc - Final Results for the 18 Months to 30 June 2023

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

24 November 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Final Results for the 18 Months to 30 June 2023

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces its audited financial results for the eighteen months to 30 June 2023 (the "Audited Accounts"), following the announcement of the extension of its financial reporting period to 30 June made on 19 June 2023.

The Company has previously announced its unaudited financial results for the first interim period of the six months to 30 June 2022 on 29 September 2022, and the second interim period of six months to 31 December 2022 on 28 June 2023.

The Company also announced the publication of its annual report incorporating the Audited Accounts (the "Annual Report"). A copy of the Annual Report has been published on the Company's website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com , in accordance with its articles of association, and can also be viewed through the link below.

Key elements of the Audited Accounts can be viewed below.

The Company's Annual General Meeting for 2023 will be held at No.1 Bow Churchyard, London, EC4M 9DQ on 20 December 2023 at 12.00pm (the "AGM"). The notice of the AGM (the "Notice") will be posted to shareholders today, and a copy of the Notice will be added to the Company's website.

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

STRATEGIC REPORT - REVIEW OF BUSINESS

The company's principal investments are in Canada and Cameroon. The Canadian interests are mining licences in the Province of Quebec held through the wholly owned subsidiary, Kings of the North Corp. BWA Resources (UK) Limited, 90% owned, owns 100% of its subsidiaries in Cameroon: BWA Resources Cameroon Limited and BWA Minerals Cameroon Limited. During the period under review there have been significant developments in the Cameroon operations.

BWA Cameroon Limited has now been granted a further three exploration licences for Heavy Mineral Sands, (primary Rutile), in Cameroon, taking its total to five. The licensed areas lie along and in the estuary of the Nyong and Sanaga rivers, covering a total licence area of 1,421 sq. kms. BWA Minerals Cameroon Limited has applied for, but not yet granted, two similar licences each covering up to 500 sq. kms each.

Over the 18 month period, activity in Cameroon has been directed towards continuing exploration work in the two, original, licence areas and preliminary work on the three new licence areas. At the start of the period, a JORC compliant Competent Persons Report on the Nkoteng 1 and Dehane licences areas stated:-

"Tecoma are encouraged by the level of grade and extent of all the target minerals throughout the Nkoteng and Dehane licences.

Geological setting including observed basement geology and depositional environment are considered highly prospective for alluvial heavy mineral sands development.

The results to date are considered positive and demonstrate the grades and thicknesses of potential economic interest over significant lateral extents, and warrant further investigation and advanced exploration work, including drill testing, mineral resource estimation leading to preliminary conceptual mining studies and economic evaluation."

Over the following 18 months to 30 June 2023, BWA has continued to work on and develop its five licence sites, which have been reported in the following announcements:

Positive Mineral Results for Nkoteng & Dehane Projects (1 February 2022) Completion of mechanised Auger Sampling at Nkoteng 1 of 107 holes drilled, over 193 meters with 171 primary samples (29 June 2022) Results of Granulometric Test-Work at Nkoteng Project (7 September 2022) Grant of Licences & Access for 3 Exploration Licences (13 December 2022) Reconnaissance Site Visit to Dehane 2 (6 April 2023)

The above announcements can be viewed on the company's website: http://www.bwagroupplc.com/bwa-announcements.html.

The Directors are pleased with the results to date while post period-end announced an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £900,000 to finance working capital and the provision of a Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Dehane 1 area, where investigations to date have produced encouraging results.

In Canada the two licence areas in Quebec, Winterhouse and Isoukustouc, have received care and maintenance attention only, pending settlement of litigation with St Georges Eco-Mining Corp. A proposed settlement offer has been received and is under negotiation.

INCOMESTATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2023

Period 1.1.22 to 30.6.23 Year ended 31.12.21 £ £ TURNOVER 0 0 Administrative expenses 432,882 747,430 -432,882 -747,430 Other operating income - management fees 480,000 240,000 (Loss)/gain on revaluation of investments -586 56,760 (Loss)/gain on disposal of investments -23,911 567,529 OPERATING PROFIT 22,621 116,859 Interest receivable and similar income 24 5,707 Interest payable and similar charges -75,847 -42,876 (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION -53,202 79,690 Tax on (loss)/profit 0 0 (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD -53,202 79,690 (Loss)/profit per share expressed in pence per share: Basic -0.01 0.03 Diluted -0.01 0.01

BALANCESHEET

30 JUNE 2023

30.6.23 31.12.21 £ £ FIXED ASSETS Investments 2,053,724 1,980,034 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 641,957 48,402 Cash at bank 147,247 49,952 789,204 98,354 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year -467,384 -120,809 321,820 -22,455 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,375,544 1,957,579 CREDITORS Amounts falling due after more than one year -34,170 -45,021 NET ASSETS 2,341,374 1,912,558 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 2,483,292 1,972,239 Share premium 23,858 23,858 Other reserve -3,306,659 -3,243,709 Capital redemption reserve 288,625 288,625 Equity reserve 4,338,948 4,367,983 Retained earnings -1,486,690 -1,496,438 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 2,341,374 1,912,558

CASHFLOWSTATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2023

Period 1.1.22 to 30.6.23 Year ended 31.12.21 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations -237,643 -366,287 Interest paid -1,638 -18,644 Net cash used in operating activities -239,281 -384,931 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments 0 -321,785 Proceeds from sale of fixed asset investments 81,358 1,018,595 Loans to subsidiary undertakings -179,545 -273,017 Interest received 24 5,707 Net cash (used in)/from investing activities -98,163 429,500 Cash flows from financing activities New loans in period 86,000 0 Loan repayments in period -10,724 -41,000 Loan note proceeds received 200,000 45,000 Proceeds from share issue 159,463 0 Net cash from financing activities 434,739 4,000 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 97,295 48,569 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 49,952 1,383 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 147,247 49,952