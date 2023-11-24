Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.11.2023 | 19:30
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - Final Results for the 18 Months to 30 June 2023

BWA Group Plc - Final Results for the 18 Months to 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

24 November 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Final Results for the 18 Months to 30 June 2023

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces its audited financial results for the eighteen months to 30 June 2023 (the "Audited Accounts"), following the announcement of the extension of its financial reporting period to 30 June made on 19 June 2023.

The Company has previously announced its unaudited financial results for the first interim period of the six months to 30 June 2022 on 29 September 2022, and the second interim period of six months to 31 December 2022 on 28 June 2023.

The Company also announced the publication of its annual report incorporating the Audited Accounts (the "Annual Report"). A copy of the Annual Report has been published on the Company's website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com, in accordance with its articles of association, and can also be viewed through the link below.

Key elements of the Audited Accounts can be viewed below.

The Company's Annual General Meeting for 2023 will be held at No.1 Bow Churchyard, London, EC4M 9DQ on 20 December 2023 at 12.00pm (the "AGM"). The notice of the AGM (the "Notice") will be posted to shareholders today, and a copy of the Notice will be added to the Company's website.

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman

+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com


Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright


+44 20 3328 5656

STRATEGIC REPORT - REVIEW OF BUSINESS

The company's principal investments are in Canada and Cameroon. The Canadian interests are mining licences in the Province of Quebec held through the wholly owned subsidiary, Kings of the North Corp. BWA Resources (UK) Limited, 90% owned, owns 100% of its subsidiaries in Cameroon: BWA Resources Cameroon Limited and BWA Minerals Cameroon Limited. During the period under review there have been significant developments in the Cameroon operations.

BWA Cameroon Limited has now been granted a further three exploration licences for Heavy Mineral Sands, (primary Rutile), in Cameroon, taking its total to five. The licensed areas lie along and in the estuary of the Nyong and Sanaga rivers, covering a total licence area of 1,421 sq. kms. BWA Minerals Cameroon Limited has applied for, but not yet granted, two similar licences each covering up to 500 sq. kms each.

Over the 18 month period, activity in Cameroon has been directed towards continuing exploration work in the two, original, licence areas and preliminary work on the three new licence areas. At the start of the period, a JORC compliant Competent Persons Report on the Nkoteng 1 and Dehane licences areas stated:-

"Tecoma are encouraged by the level of grade and extent of all the target minerals throughout the Nkoteng and Dehane licences.

Geological setting including observed basement geology and depositional environment are considered highly prospective for alluvial heavy mineral sands development.

The results to date are considered positive and demonstrate the grades and thicknesses of potential economic interest over significant lateral extents, and warrant further investigation and advanced exploration work, including drill testing, mineral resource estimation leading to preliminary conceptual mining studies and economic evaluation."

Over the following 18 months to 30 June 2023, BWA has continued to work on and develop its five licence sites, which have been reported in the following announcements:

  1. Positive Mineral Results for Nkoteng & Dehane Projects (1 February 2022)
  2. Completion of mechanised Auger Sampling at Nkoteng 1 of 107 holes drilled, over 193 meters with 171 primary samples (29 June 2022)
  3. Results of Granulometric Test-Work at Nkoteng Project (7 September 2022)
  4. Grant of Licences & Access for 3 Exploration Licences (13 December 2022)
  5. Reconnaissance Site Visit to Dehane 2 (6 April 2023)

The above announcements can be viewed on the company's website: http://www.bwagroupplc.com/bwa-announcements.html.

The Directors are pleased with the results to date while post period-end announced an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £900,000 to finance working capital and the provision of a Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Dehane 1 area, where investigations to date have produced encouraging results.

In Canada the two licence areas in Quebec, Winterhouse and Isoukustouc, have received care and maintenance attention only, pending settlement of litigation with St Georges Eco-Mining Corp. A proposed settlement offer has been received and is under negotiation.

INCOMESTATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2023

Period 1.1.22 to 30.6.23

Year ended 31.12.21

£

£

TURNOVER

0

0

Administrative expenses

432,882

747,430

-432,882

-747,430

Other operating income - management fees

480,000

240,000

(Loss)/gain on revaluation of investments

-586

56,760

(Loss)/gain on disposal of investments

-23,911

567,529

OPERATING PROFIT

22,621

116,859

Interest receivable and similar income

24

5,707

Interest payable and similar charges

-75,847

-42,876

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

-53,202

79,690

Tax on (loss)/profit

0

0

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD

-53,202

79,690

(Loss)/profit per share expressed

in pence per share:

Basic

-0.01

0.03

Diluted

-0.01

0.01

BALANCESHEET

30 JUNE 2023

30.6.23

31.12.21

£

£

FIXED ASSETS

Investments

2,053,724

1,980,034

CURRENT ASSETS

Debtors

641,957

48,402

Cash at bank

147,247

49,952

789,204

98,354

CREDITORS

Amounts falling due within one year

-467,384

-120,809

321,820

-22,455

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,375,544

1,957,579

CREDITORS

Amounts falling due after more than one year

-34,170

-45,021

NET ASSETS

2,341,374

1,912,558

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Called up share capital

2,483,292

1,972,239

Share premium

23,858

23,858

Other reserve

-3,306,659

-3,243,709

Capital redemption reserve

288,625

288,625

Equity reserve

4,338,948

4,367,983

Retained earnings

-1,486,690

-1,496,438

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

2,341,374

1,912,558

CASHFLOWSTATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2023

Period 1.1.22 to 30.6.23

Year ended 31.12.21

£

£

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

-237,643

-366,287

Interest paid

-1,638

-18,644

Net cash used in operating activities

-239,281

-384,931

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed asset investments

0

-321,785

Proceeds from sale of fixed asset investments

81,358

1,018,595

Loans to subsidiary undertakings

-179,545

-273,017

Interest received

24

5,707

Net cash (used in)/from investing activities

-98,163

429,500

Cash flows from financing activities

New loans in period

86,000

0

Loan repayments in period

-10,724

-41,000

Loan note proceeds received

200,000

45,000

Proceeds from share issue

159,463

0

Net cash from financing activities

434,739

4,000

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

97,295

48,569

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

49,952

1,383

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

147,247

49,952



BWA Group plc Report and Accounts 2023
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.