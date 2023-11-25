As a place to learn, share, and evolve together, the Soul Family is a home for spiritual nomads and those looking to change their perception.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2023) - Soul Family Community, founded by Neuro Synthesist and Transformational Life Mentor & Coach Brinn Tomes, is gearing up for its much-anticipated launch. This online community serves as a haven for spiritual nomads and individuals seeking to transform their perceptions through the power of the mind and body, delving into subjects such as neuroscience, psychology, and spirituality. Brinn Tomes will leverage the Soul Family platform as a centralized hub for insightful talks, transformative courses, engaging workshops, and impactful events.

"The Soul Family Community emerges in response to the rapid evolution of humanity, where connections with ourselves, others, and the universe have been eroded. Our mission is to guide individuals in reclaiming the lost art of coping through the use of powerful tools - the mind and body. Within our supportive environment, comprised of like-minded individuals, members will learn to reshape their current perception and experience life on their own terms," remarks Brinn Tomes.

At the heart of this community is over a decade of Tome's research and experience, which has carried him into the study of the body, mind, and soul. Using his 3R Rewrite method, which involves Resetting the mind to the present moment, Rewriting a new perception of reality, and Repeating that process to create new neural pathways in the brain to think, feel and act differently, with abundance, happiness and joy, the Soul Family offers practical and tangible methods for helping people transform how they perceive and engage with the world around them.

The core of the Soul Family is the community, which helps support each other on the spiritual journey inwards. Members get exclusive access to exciting talks with leading experts in various fields, courses, resources, and bonuses as they learn, share, grow and evolve together.

"In an increasingly online world, people continue to feel more isolated than ever before," Tomes says. "A desire to connect like-minded people looking to grow together is central to our mission with Soul Family."

Soul Family Sundays are a weekly member's gathering to discuss, share, meditate, and enjoy time together.

"Sunday, the day before the working week, can often be filled with doubt, anxiety, and stress, which is a product of the brain on automation, accessing the subconscious mind while on energy saving mode, also termed as the monkey mind," Tomes says. "We've designed our events - and everything else - so that we can be active and supportive in the lives of our community members to help them learn more about how and why they think the things they do, feel and act the way they do in old habitual patterns."

"I get really excited talking about the human brain and body as tools that we need to learn how to use properly," Tomes continues. "Everything we want for ourselves is already in front of us, we just can't see it because of our current perception."

The Soul Family Community represents a revolution in the way people connect, learn, and transform their lives. Those interested can visit the Soul Family website to learn more.

An online hub for those looking to heal, share, learn, grow, and evolve together, the Soul Family Community attracts both spiritual nomads as well as people looking to transform their lives - whether they are picking up the pieces or trying to live to their best potential through the study of neuroscience, psychology, spiritualism and the alike. Led by Brinn Tomes, the community offers weekly gatherings, talks, workshops, courses, resources, various practices, fellowship, and more.

Brinn Tomes is a bridge between the academic, the spiritual guru, and the everyday person. Sharing insight from the sciences and ancient wisdom from the past, Tomes has made a name for himself as a Neuro Synthesist, a Transformational Life Mentor & Coach, Dad, Entrepreneur, and as the Founder of Dadologi. Now leading the Soul Family Community, Tomes teaches others how to change their perception (and their lives) using his revolutionary 3R Rewrite method.

No matter what people are trying to get out of life, Brinn Tomes invites them to learn more about the Soul Family Community by visiting https://www.soulfamilycommunity.com.

