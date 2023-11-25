Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2023) - Consciousness Business Retreat Center, founded by entrepreneur/investor Dmytro Alexandrov, has opened and is working to provide a sanctuary for burned-out business owners and executives who need to recharge and find inspiration. Set on a 2-hectare forested property that is located near a lake, the center includes eight self-contained VIP houses and a hall for classes. Six more houses are under construction, including one that will provide a sauna for relaxation, aromatherapy, and additional windows for contemplating nature. The goal is to help entrepreneurs escape the noise of everyday life, hear their own thoughts in the silence, and enjoy new ideas and wise solutions.

Central to the Consciousness Business Retreat Center is the concept of business being a powerful spiritual practice. As the author of Consciousness in Business, or How to Combine Entrepreneurship and Spiritual Development, Dmytro believes that an entrepreneur can enjoy increased productivity and achieve more of their goals if they use their intuition each day. At the Consciousness Business Retreat Center, he and his team help guests to focus on the soul, with the goal of reducing burnout and increasing revitalization. The facility's programs focus on Quiet Days, which aim to enhance the creative energy and problem-solving abilities of entrepreneurs. The property, which is protected 24/7, is in the midst of the woods and is filled with birds and other wildlife. Each house comes fully furnished and is completely private.

"Entrepreneurs give all of themselves to their businesses, meetings, and projects. Inevitably, this leads to less time, dwindling energy, and burnout. No one can be productive and achieve their goals in this condition," says Dmytro. "The answer is greater consciousness that is found in the peacefulness of silence. At the Consciousness Business Retreat Center, our guests take a quality break for a few days. They learn for themselves why a weekly Quiet Day revitalizes them and leads to improved decision making."

To help its guests tap into the power of silence, the Consciousness Business Retreat Center guides them in a digital detox. Meditation and yoga sessions help entrepreneurs to turn inward and rejuvenate the mind so that answers can be found. In this state of relaxation and healing, guests can reconnect with their values and generate new ideas.

The Consciousness Business Retreat Center also contains facilities for teams, including a hall that can accommodate classes for 40 people. Groups are able to attend strategy and brainstorming sessions and reconnect with a company's core values and goals.

"The Consciousness Business Retreat Center offers every business leader something rare in this world: a place where you can calm your mind, work on yourself, and interact with your clients," says Dmytro. "You will be able to truly concentrate on what matters: deepening your ability to achieve your unique purpose in the business world."

Consciousness Business Retreat Center was created by Dmytro Alexandrov, a Ukrainian lawyer, entrepreneur, and author. The center serves as a sanctuary for entrepreneurs, allowing them to find the peace and tranquility they need to refresh themselves. The center also offers "Set of Meditations for Business," a free online course that allows anyone to try various meditation practices, all led by qualified teachers, and learn how to recognize and control their anger and panic, resulting in more energy and productivity.

For more information about Consciousness Business Retreat Center, please see https://consciousness.com.ua/ or contact:

Dmytro Alexandrov

consciousness.office@gmail.com

Conscious Business Retreat Center: https://consciousness.com.ua/retreat

"Consciousness in Business": https://consciousbusiness.com.ua/book

Conscious Business Summit: https://consciousness.com.ua/sammit

Set of Meditations for Business: https://consciousbusiness.com.ua/meditate_ua

