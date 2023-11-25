LIVV Homes Redefines Luxury Living in Las Vegas with Sustainable Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2023 / LIVV, a Las Vegas-based pioneer in the development of intelligent homes has reshaped the landscape of luxury living in Las Vegas. Focused on sustainability and healthy living, LIVV, part of Growth Holdings, is currently building two net-zero-ready luxury communities in the Las Vegas metro area.

LIVV'S prime lots within two the distinctive communities - Magnus and Neo - are tailored to its range of ten customizable home models. With literally hundreds of possible combinations LIVV offers buyers way to personalize their home from carefully curated interior design styles to a vast array of floor plans, add-ons, and features.

LIVV is known, and celebrated, for its unwavering commitment to sustainability without compromising on luxury and convenience. Its homes meet and exceed the strictest environmental standards and enable sustainable luxury living.

LIVV deploys cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, to enhance the quality of life for residents. The seamless integration of multiple home automation features, a world first, is designed to provide unparalleled convenience without intrusion. The commitment to blending technology and luxury creates an environment where AI works unobtrusively in the background, matching system settings dynamically to respond to the occupants' lifestyle needs and desires.

As of November, LIVV has sold 10 Homes, with an additional 10 reserved and 64 under contract. The company is proud to announce that construction has started on the first one home with completion expected in two months.

Growth Holdings: A Conglomerate Driving Efficiency Across Industries

LIVV is part of Growth Holdings, a conglomerate of 64 companies active across multiple fields and disciplines. This holistic approach exploits synergies and ensures optimized and efficient operations, as everything-from design and construction to procurement, marketing, research and development, and sales-is managed in-house.

The success of Growth Holdings and LIVV is attributable to Philippe Ziade, a serial entrepreneur known for his out-of-the-box thinking and a relentless pursuit of excellence through efficiency. Having built his business conglomerate from scratch, Mr. Ziade manages Growth Holdings with operations on three continents. His indelible touch on industries, particularly real estate, has left a lasting legacy, with a focus on environmental standards, style, convenience, and comfort.

Mr. Ziade is widely recognized for redefining luxury living in the age of growing environmental concern. He not only rewrote the real estate industry's best practices but also disrupted the sector with a tech-heavy approach that disrupted the sector by exploring and mapping new ways to design and build luxury homes at a previously unheard-of price point. An architect of change, Mr. Ziade is determined to incorporate technological advances such as artificial intelligence into tomorrow's homes for increased sustainability, convenience, and comfort.

