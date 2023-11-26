Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5022/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 47 brought a small correction for ATX TR, which lost -0,37% to 7.213,9. Highlights were the Special Dividend of CA Immo and the Capital Increase of Kapsch TrafficCom, Lowlight was the Capital Increase of ams Osram, the stock crashed 56 percent. News came from Mayr-Melnhof, Andritz, ams Osram, Marinomed, Vienna Insurance Group, AMAG, SBO, Austrian Post, UBM, Porr, Uniqa, RBI, Kontron and ...

