Week 47 brought a small correction for ATX TR, which lost -0,37% to 7.213,9. Highlights were the Special Dividend of CA Immo and the Capital Increase of Kapsch TrafficCom, Lowlight was the Capital Increase of ams Osram, the stock crashed 56 percent. News came from Mayr-Melnhof, Andritz, ams Osram, Marinomed, Vienna Insurance Group, AMAG, SBO, Austrian Post, UBM, Porr, Uniqa, RBI, Kontron and Agrana. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,37% to 7.213,9 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 9,35%. Up to now there were 126 days with a positive and 105 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 3,94% away, from the low 12,97%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,19%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,2%. These are the best-performers this ...

