Mayr-Melnhof: Due to uncompetitive wood prices from the Polish State Forests' monopoly and low market demand across paper and board products, the cartonboard group Mayr-Melnhof decided to significantly reduce the planned multiannual strategic investment project at MM Kwidzyn relating to energy, further pulp integration and the product range, which was announced end of April 2023. Instead, MM Kwidzyn will focus its investments on increasing its already high share of renewable energy of currently 69 % even further. In addition, the company has entered in consultations with trade unions and work council on a potential closure of the small packaging kraft paper machine (PM 3) and a reorganisation, which may include collective dismissal of around 110 employees.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly ...

