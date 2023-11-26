Tennis star Ons Jabeur attends Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023's qualification day

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tunisian Tennis superstar Ons Jabeur today cheered on world's top racing talent at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023's qualification day.

The milestone 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX weekend will wrap up the F1 season in style on Sunday, with record crowds in attendance for the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit.

Thousands of F1 fans flocked to the venue for the four-day festival for the biggest edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, with all-new fan experiences and vantage points introduced for the 2023 edition.

With a range of new additions for 2023, this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw more fans than ever before attend the F1 season finale, enjoying the spectacle from all-new vantage points such as the West Straight Grandstand and the Deck at Two hospitality space overlooking Turn 2.

As well as watching the elite drivers during practice sessions, qualifying and the race, fans enjoyed a variety of entertainment off the track.

Other celebrities spotted trackside include Liverpool legends Ian Rush and John Barnes.

