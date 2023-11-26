AMAG: The Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG has appointed Helmut Kaufmann as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from January 1, 2024, in addition to his function as COO. Helmut Kaufmann will thereby assume the position of the current CEO Gerald Mayer, who will leave the company on December 31, 2023. As usual, the period of Helmut Kaufmann's contract is three years and ends on December 31, 2026. In addition, Claudia Trampitsch was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AMAG Austria Metall AG at today's Supervisory Board meeting.Amag: weekly performance: -3.21%SBO: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, increased sales in the first three quarters by 21 % year-on-year to MEUR 437.2. The ...

