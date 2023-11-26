Andritz: International technology group Andritz, a leading company in the field of energy and environmental technologies, has received an order from the Upper Austrian utility Energie AG to supply the electromechanical equipment for the new Ebensee pumped storage power plant. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in October 2023. Scheduled to start commercial operation in 2028, the plant will be able to supply 280,000 households with green electricity.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.04% UBM: UBM Development generated Total Output of €181.8m in the first nine months of 2023, compared with €318.9m in the comparative prior year period. EBT declined from €16.6m in the previous year to €-17.4m and, with net profit of €-15.0m (Q1-3/2022: €14.3m). According to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...