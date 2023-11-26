Booth (#7326) will highlight new product introductions, key innovations, and AI-enabled advancements from the company's comprehensive portfolio of Imaging, Ultrasound, and digital solutions designed to optimize patient care and increase operational efficiencies

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will highlight more than 40 innovations, including several key artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technologies within the Imaging, Ultrasound, and digital space at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 2023 Annual Meeting taking place Nov. 26-30 in Chicago, IL. Each connected care solution is designed to better support clinicians, improve patient care, and increase health system efficiency at a time when healthcare system challenges include rising levels of radiologist burnout and shortages.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) projects a shortage of up to 41,900 radiologists in the United States in 2033i, while a 2022 survey of 13,000 U.S. physicians found that 49% of radiologists reported feeling burned out.ii Further exacerbating the situation is the coming "silver tsunami," when by the year 2030, more than 1.4 billion of the world's population is expected to be over 60 years oldiii, placing additional burden on overworked radiologists since nearly a third of all scans are performed on older adults.

"GE HealthCare works to address radiology workforce challenges by focusing on the root causes of burnout, innovating to better support clinicians and helping providers deliver care when and where people need it," said Peter Arduini, CEO of GE HealthCare. "Through our smart devices, streamlined disease state focus, and digital solutions, we're bringing data together in the right place at the right time for providers, solving for inefficiencies in workflow, enabling precision care, and helping improve patient outcomes. With a history of innovation spanning more than a century, our goal at GE HealthCare is to solve the healthcare challenges of today, tomorrow, and well into the future."

Offering human-focused precision patient care across critical pathways

GE HealthCare innovations highlighted at the RSNA booth include technologies and solutions that are designed to seamlessly integrate along clinical care pathways, including oncology, cardiology, and neurology. By using GE HealthCare integrated technologies and diagnostics, clinicians deliver a more personal, precise, and human-focused approach across the care continuum.

Theranostics Pathway Manager Tile, on Command Center, aims to offer health care providers an easy-to-use application that is designed to simplify the burdensome work of coordinating the oncology care pathway and identifying and tracking potential theranostics candidates work that historically has been manual and tedious. AIR Recon DL, which has scanned almost 16 million patients to dateiv, can help reduce scan time by up to 50% and provide exceptionally high image qualityv. SIGNA PET/MR AIRvi, which can also be utilized with AIR Recon DL, may be a useful tool to help clinicians with diagnosis, staging and monitoring of various diseases from cancer to neurological diseases like Alzheimer's. The system also integrates technologies like AIR Coils to help enhance patient comfort and is equipped with Motion Free Brainvii to aid in mitigation of motion-related image distortion.

Advancing care through AI-enabled and deep learning innovations

GE HealthCare is dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes and is actively shaping the future of healthcare by advancing AI and deep learning, streamlining workflows, creating efficiencies, and leveraging strategic collaborations. For the second year in a row, GE HealthCare topped the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) list of AI-enabled medical devices with the most AI authorizations of any medtech company, with 58.

A number of these AI and deep learning solutions, including new solution introductions, will be demonstrated on various systems and devices throughout the booth:

New at RSNA: SIGNA Champion viii is a brand new 1.5T scanner designed to offer true patient comfort and high-performance scans in a wide bore system, with access to premium technologies such as AIR Recon DL, Sonic DL and AIR Coils. It also has AI-enabled workflow features designed to support efficiency and image quality regardless of the experience level of the user. Revolution Ascend Platform is a new CT solution with built-in scalability for onsite CT detector coverage upgrades that helps enable healthcare systems to invest in the clinical capabilities they need today, while enabling growth in the future without replacing the gantry. This builds on the success of the similarly scalable Revolution Apex Platform , which will be adding the new ECG-less Cardiac ix,x feature designed to help clinicians acquire images without the aid of the patient's ECG signal/trace. MyBreastAI Suite xi , provides an all-in-one platform that integrates a comprehensive collection of AI tools that can seamlessly deploy AI to the breast imaging workflow. Critical Care Suite 2.1, expands triage capabilities with FDA clearance of new AI that detects and localizes a suspected pneumothorax (PTX) providing immediate notification and overlay on-device for the presence or absence of PTX.





AI-enabled Ultrasound solutions: Venue Family point-of-care ultrasound systems , now with Caption Guidance AI-driven technology, provides real-time guidance to users for capturing diagnostic-quality cardiac images. LOGIQ E10 Series, now featuring Verisound Digital AI Solutions , are ultrasound systems that provide capabilities for full body imaging, leveraging the power of AI to drive workflow efficiency and advanced tools to help support clinical decisions.



Deep Learning portfolio: Effortless Recon DL , a portfolio of deep learning-based solutions that can help improve image quality and help better inform clinical decision-making, continues to expand with the development of True Enhance DL xii for CT, designed to further enhance its capabilities across multiple imaging practices.



"Health systems and providers are facing several core challenges in managing efficient workflows, including limited ability to adjust staffing, burnout among radiologists and technologists, and variations in imaging equipment across sites, resulting in inefficient processes as well as training burden," said Jan Makela, president and CEO of Imaging at GE HealthCare. "We are uniquely positioned to help providers leverage imaging data across healthcare systems, connecting longitudinal data and layering it with analytics and AI to provide a full view into a patient's journey, helping to solve diagnosis challenges and develop personalized approaches for better patient outcomes."

GE HealthCare offers next-generation solutions for streamlining workflows and increasing efficiency, including the following innovations that will be showcased:

Recently launched efficiency innovations: Imaging 360 for Operations 2.0 , which is designed to help improve radiology efficiency optimization through operational analytics, dose analytics, scheduling capabilities and now, remote scan assistance. Part of Imaging 360 for Operations 2.0, the recently launched Digital Expert Access with remote scanning is the first FDA 510(k)-cleared device to enable remote patient scanning on GE HealthCare MR systems. It enables the sharing of expertise, best practices, and in-the-moment advice, as well as real-time, remote console control and remote patient scanning from locations inside and outside of the radiology suite and across multiple clinical facilities/physical locations. GE HealthCare has also recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with IONIC Health IONIC Health's FDA 510(k)-pending nCommand Lite xiii technology is designed to provide a multi-vendor, multi-modality remote scanning solution. Effortless Workflow , a collection of CT, MR, and Molecular Imaging solutions launched as part of GE HealthCare's Effortless Imaging portfolio, which intelligently automates time-consuming tasks to improve many aspects of imaging from pre-scan to post-scan, like automatically positioning patients and providing easy access to hospital protocols helping to personalize scans for each patient with significantly less effort.



Cardiology efficiency innovations: Allia IGS Pulse with new features including INTERACT Touch, is the latest addition to the company's image guided system (IGS) offerings designed to improve workflow for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. With just one click, users can access all their essential functions to make it their own personalized workplace and use third-party devices through a seamless workflow. CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) , a digital tool designed to assist clinicians in visualizing longitudinal data relevant for disease progression from multiple data sources, and driving evidence-based clinical decision support directed by up to date AFib guidelines Vscan Air SL , the latest addition to the Vscan Air family, is a handheld, wireless ultrasound imaging system designed for rapid cardiac and vascular assessments to help clinicians accelerate diagnoses and treatment decisions at the point of care.



Ultrasound efficiency innovations: ViewPoint 6.14 , the latest version of the ViewPoint image management and reporting system that offers simple and efficient reporting in clinical settings where time is of the essence.



Leading up to RSNA 2023 and building on its commitment to collaboration, GE HealthCare also announced a number of new grants and strategic collaborations with health systems, academic and research institutions, and more:

Notably, GE HealthCare received a $44 million grant from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation and signed a separate $44 million contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)to develop AI-augmented ultrasound technology for clinicians to perform rapid assessments.

GE HealthCare is taking the industrial lead role in a project to develop a platform and AI algorithms with the goal of identifying individuals at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. The €21 million project, PREDICTOM, is part of the Innovative Health Initiative (IHI), a public-private partnership between the European Union and the European life science industries. It includes 30 partners from academia, business, civil society, and hospitals across 15 countries, and is led by Stavanger University Hospital, Norway

GE HealthCare is exploring, along with clinical collaborators, how AI can help predict patient response to immunotherapies. A recent study conducted in collaboration on a pan-cancer cohort with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University Medicine Essen in Germany reported a 70-80% accuracy.

Additional collaborations focused on driving efficiencies, personalizing care, enhancing imaging capabilities, and uncovering new treatment options include those withMass General Brigham,Mayo Clinic,University Hospitals (UH), Stanford Medicine, Novo Nordisk, SOFIE BiosciencesandNucleus RadioPharma

For more information on GE HealthCare and these innovative solutions at RSNA, visit Booth 7326, our press kit, or the RSNA 2023 events page

