New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2023) - Verdi Global (Verdi Global Consulting Group) founded and ran by Pavel Rudanovskiy, has been featured as Dubai's leading investment consulting firms with a special feature of its CEO, Pavel Rudanosvkiy on NASDAQ in New York Times Square.





Photo: Pavel Rudanovskiy



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10043/188675_f5f8a7ea648f9b3d_001full.jpg

Verdi Global and its CEO have been featured in New York's famous square on the famous NASDAQ screen. Under Pavel Rudanovskiy's direction, Verdi Global has successfully managed assets over $1B in investment arrangements for the local UAE market. The group has been so successful it is bringing more capital into the region.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_DhtL0uJWA

Pavel Rudanovskiy is thrilled to be featured on NASDAQ and is inspired to continue his journey on building Verdi Global to the next level in the Middle East.

About Verdi Global Consulting Group

Verdi Global Consulting Group is a professional investor relations agency that provides investment strategy and advice that helps international investors to enter into foreign markets with the support and guidance. Verdi Global is focused on investments on a number of sectors in the United Arab Emirates including manufacturing, transport logistics, food security and other businesses.

Contact

Verdi Global Consulting Group

verdi-global.com

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188675