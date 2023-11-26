Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 26.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Biotech Wachstumswunder: Vier Tage bis zum großen Knall?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3205 | ISIN: AEXXXETIHAD1 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ETIHAD AIRWAYS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETIHAD AIRWAYS 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2023 | 20:48
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi: Global Sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood's Orlando Bloom spotted at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood's Orlando Bloom spotted at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

Glamour is out in full force as global sensation Priyanka Chopra mingles with Orlando Bloom at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Thousands of F1 fans flocked to the venue for the four-day festival for the biggest edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, with all-new fan experiences and vantage points introduced for the 2023 edition.

With a range of new additions for 2023, this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw more fans than ever before attend the F1 season finale, enjoying the spectacle from all-new vantage points such as the West Straight Grandstand and the Deck at Two hospitality space overlooking Turn 2.

As well as watching the elite drivers during practice sessions, qualifying and the race, fans enjoyed a variety of entertainment off the track.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285419/Formula_1_Abu_Dhabi_Priyanka_Chopra_Orlando_Bloom.jpg

Media contact:
Sean Muir
sean.muir@hillandknowlton.com
+971 4 553 9543

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-sensation-priyanka-chopra-jonas-and-hollywoods-orlando-bloom-spotted-at-the-formula-1-etihad-airways-abu-dhabi-grand-prix-2023-301997514.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.