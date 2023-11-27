HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS TO UNVEIL AT COP28 DUBAI HRS BY STARCK - THE NEW HRS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION DISPENSER CO-DESIGNED WITH INVENTOR PHILIPPE STARCK

HRS TO UNVEIL AT COP28 DUBAI

HRS BY STARCK

THE NEW HRS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION DISPENSER

CO-DESIGNED WITH INVENTOR PHILIPPE STARCK

GRENOBLE, NOVEMBER 27 2023

HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, is taking part in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) due to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai. The conference will bring together signatory countries to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and key players in the fight against climate change.

As a major European player in the roll-out of hydrogen infrastructure for mobility, which will ultimately significantly reduce fossil fuel emissions, HRS will present its technology at a central stand in the COP28 "Green Zone", the hub dedicated to energy transition technologies, innovation and decarbonization.

"COP28 is the epicenter of decision-making for the future of our planet and we are convinced that it is the best place to present our energy solutions and highlight the importance of hydrogen mobility for decarbonization. Following a year long collaboration with Philippe Starck, we will unveil HRS BY STARCK, the new sophisticated high-performance hydrogen refueling station designed to usher in a cleaner and more sustainable future." Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman and CEO of HRS.

The HRS BY STARCK dispensers are integrated into HRS hydrogen refueling stations and intended for both companies and individuals. These dispensers have the capacity to supply 350 and 700 bar to all types of vehicles (buses, coaches, trucks, LCVs, cars, forklifts, etc.) in compliance with applicable standards such as SAE J2601.

Through this partnership, HRS confirms its commitment to combining technical and industrial excellence in order to develop elegant and efficient hydrogen stations that are fully integrated into the regions.

"Hydrogen is clean; it is nothingness, the ether. It is clear that HRS BY STARCK hydrogen refueling stations should be dematerialized. No particular style or design, for an object, which, like all other smart devices, has already disappeared. This refueling station of the future is almost invisible: a polished stainless steel box, a mirror with a window through which we can see that the interior is almost empty, a few strange optical illusions, known as dichroism, that make this nothingness change color.

HRS BY STARCK is elegant and intelligent energy, at the service of hydrogen, which is the minimum that gives the maximum, serving people and the future." Philippe Starck

On a global scale, against a backdrop of growing environmental challenges, COP28 will represent an opportunity to reiterate our roadmaps with regard to targets surrounding carbon emissions reduction and the fight against climate change, as established under the Paris Agreement. Stepping up the development of renewable energies by 2030, then further by 2040, is at the heart of these challenges, mainly through the deployment of emerging technologies such as green hydrogen in both the industry and mobility sectors.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 135 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

ABOUT STARCK

As a world-renowned designer who possesses wide-ranging ingenuity, Philippe Starck has always focused on the essentials, on his vision: that creation, whatever form it takes, should improve the lives of as many people as possible. As such, he is one of the pioneers and central figures of the concept of "democratic design".

By rolling out his impressive body of work across all areas, from day-to-day products (lemon squeezers, furniture, electric bikes and individual wind turbines), architecture (hotels and restaurants seeking to offer a stimulating experience), marine and aerospace engineering (megayachts, space station habitation module), he has continued to push the boundaries and criteria of design, becoming one of the most forward-thinking and renowned inventors in the contemporary international scene.

www.starck.com / Facebook @StarckOfficial / Instagram @Starck

