Montag, 27.11.2023
Biotech Wachstumswunder: Vier Tage bis zum großen Knall?
WKN: A2PV0J | ISIN: GB00BK71XP16 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEBBLE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEBBLE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2023 | 08:02
The Pebble Group PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of major holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 /

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BK71XP16

Issuer Name

THE PEBBLE GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Amati Global Investors Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Amati AIM IHT Portfolio Service

Edinburgh

United Kingdom

WS Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies Fund

Nottingham

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Nov-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Nov-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.870000

0.000000

4.870000

8157623

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.05


5.05


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BK71XP16


8157623


4.870000

Sub Total 8.A

8157623

4.870000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold





10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

24-Nov-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh, UK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810143/the-pebble-group-plc-announces-tr-1-notification-of-major-holdings

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
