Montag, 27.11.2023
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: M7Z
Berlin
27.11.23
09:12 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.11.2023 | 08:06
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaZest Plc - New business update

MediaZest Plc - New business update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New business update

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to announce another new business win with an international retail client. Following a successful initial project with this client in the UK in 2023, a further installation has been contracted for early 2024, with more stores expected in Europe later in the year.

MediaZest anticipates that these latter projects would be delivered by the Group's European subsidiary, based in the Netherlands, which continues to add other new business projects and has performed well during its first year of trading.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
