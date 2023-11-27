Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-27 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2023 - Saunum Group SAUNA Extraordinary TLN 30.11.2023 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2023 - UAB "Orkela" ORKL060025A Public offering TLN RIG 27.11.2023 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2023 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Initial VLN Fund I CAPTFLOT25FA listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2023 - VEF VEF1R Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2023 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2023 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2023 LHV Group LHVB060028A Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2023 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2023 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend ex-date RIG LJM1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2023 Nordecon NCN1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Marijas 2 MARI065024FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Invalda INVL IVL1L Activity results, VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment RIG SUNBFLOT25FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend record RIG LJM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2023 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------