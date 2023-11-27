Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.11.2023 | 08:10
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-27 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.11.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government     VLN   
   31.01.2024                   securities         
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.11.2023 - Saunum Group SAUNA        Extraordinary    TLN   
   30.11.2023                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  16.11.2023 - UAB "Orkela" ORKL060025A     Public offering   TLN RIG 
   27.11.2023                             VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.11.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Interim report, 9  RIG   
   30.11.2023                   months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.11.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Initial       VLN   
          Fund I CAPTFLOT25FA        listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  27.11.2023 - VEF VEF1R             Interim report, 9  RIG   
   30.11.2023                   months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.11.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.11.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.11.2023 Novaturas NTU1L          Investors event   VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.11.2023 LHV Group LHVB060028A       Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.11.2023 LHV Group LHVB060028A       Maturity date    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija  Interim report, 9  RIG   
   30.11.2023  Altum ALTM            months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.11.2023 Novaturas NTU1L          Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.11.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA    Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.11.2023 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend ex-date  RIG   
          LJM1R                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.11.2023 Nordecon NCN1T          Extraordinary    TLN   
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 mogo MOGO110024A         Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L      Interim report, 3  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Latvenergo ELEK          Interim report, 9  RIG   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Marijas 2 MARI065024FA      Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Interim report, 9  RIG   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Interim report, 9  RIG   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R   Interim report, 9  RIG   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 AUGA group AUG1L         Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA     Interim report, 9  RIG   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Invalda INVL IVL1L        Activity results,  VLN   
                           9 months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited   Coupon payment   RIG   
          SUNBFLOT25FA           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend record   RIG   
          LJM1R               date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.11.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Extraordinary    VLN   
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.12.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L      Investors event   VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.12.2023 BluOr Bank BORA070029A      Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.12.2023 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.12.2023 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend payment  RIG   
          LJM1R               date            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
