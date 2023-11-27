Anzeige
27.11.2023 | 08:10
REMINDER: Public Offering of Orkela UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

Last day of the subscription period.
Up to 4 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania
and Estonia. 


Investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can purchase up to 4 000 bonds with
a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and an annual interest rate of 6%. 

The purchase price per bond is EUR 979.4760
First bond tranche yield - 10.0%.

Essential terms of the offering:

 -- Offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription
   process) starts on Noverber 16, 2023 at 09:00 EET and ends on November 27,
   2023 at 15:30 EET as follows:


November 16 - 26, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET)
November 27, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET).

 -- Settlement date: November 29, 2023.


 -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
   brokerage company.

 -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: ORKLSPO
   (ISIN code: LT0000405961)

 -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
   participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on
   behalf of its clients


Auction rules, prospectus are available as attachments.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1180626
