Graphite Energy, a thermal storage company, is building a facility in Australia to demonstrate how renewable energy and agriculture can co-exist through agrivoltaic and greenhouse systems.From pv magazine Australia Startup Graphite Energy has started building the first stage of a renewable agriculture facility in central New South Wales. The AUD 29 million ($19.0 million) facility is a collaboration between Graphite Energy and Cygnus AG. Graphite Energy does not appear to have been on the scene for very long, but it says it has developed a proprietary thermal energy storage system for the decarbonization ...

